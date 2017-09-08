26°
Leon's talent brush with GOMA

ART DISTINCTION: Leon Zhan with his Pool of Pleasure work, which will be featured at the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane.
SUCH are the creative flows of Leon Zhan that he has not yet left school but will see one of his art works feature in Brisbane's Gallery of Modern Art next year.

The work of the St Andrew's Anglican College Visual Arts student has been recognised in the Creative Generations Visual Art Exhibition as among the best 35 in Queensland.

Year 12 student Leon won with his Pool of Pleasure painting, rated by St Andrew's Head of Visual Art Ben Hedstrom as a stand-out in a very high calibre exhibition.

"This is a deserving recognition for Leon's talent and perseverance, with Leon spending over 60 hours working on his painting in Semester 1,” Mr Hedstrom said.

Leon said his oil painting identified with notions of freedom.

"What may seem egocentric and selfish at first, leads us to consider the fundamental need for times of pleasure and enjoyment,” he said.

"The swimming pool and pool toys act as symbols of leisure in an environment of escapism.”

Topics:  art gallery of modern art goma st andrew's student

Noosa News

