Lest we forget to honour fallen … while fighting battle of invasive Noosa weeds

A wreath is displayed for the fallen soldiers out of respect at this Girraween planting site

YET again a band of local weed fighters in Noosa are gathering on Monday, Rembrance Day, to pay their respects to the fallen in their outdoor workspace.

The Noosa Integrated Cathment Association NICA Girraween Bushcare Group will be planting at the northern end of Cooyar St near the tunnel entrance under the roundabout near Noosa Junction

“This section of the Noosa National Park was affected by the bushfires a couple of months ago, and much of the native vegetation was burnt.

“Some ferns and sedges are already recovering, but we have lost many large melaleucas and acacias.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Noosa Council are supplying some replacement tube stock.

“We welcome any volunteers who would like to help, and also perhaps reflect on those Australians who have died as a result of war,” a spokesman said.

The group will meet at 8am. Tools and morning tea will be provided, so all you will need is some water and protective clothing.