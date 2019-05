Broken Hill has no water.

Wilcannia has no water.

Bourke has no water.

Walgett has no water.

Cobar is running out of water.

Dubbo is running out of water.

Mudgee is running out of water.

Guyra is running out of water.

SYDNEY is running out of water.



Barnaby was involved in the "kidnapping" of 80 million dollars worth of water.



The Qld Government granted Adani free, unlimited water for 60 years.



How great is Australia!



Let them drink cake.