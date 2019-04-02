Let us rent out home space in noosa Waters

A NOOSA Waters home owner fears his livelihood from short-term rentals is at risk from a Noosa Council proposal not to zone his area as as of right lettings in the new town plan.

Instead, Tom Sendro of The Promontory would have to spend $1000 to apply to the council for the right to short-term let while across in Gympie Tce and other designated holiday strips, home owners can open their units and homes to non- "party house” renters holding functions.

Mr Sendro has written to the council and State Government to protest what he believes is an inequity that could set back a holiday rental-driven revival of Noosa Waters.

He bought his property in 2011 and said sections of the estate were a "ghost town”, which have since been in demand for property sales.

"After living there for six years I have watched it improve economically with purchasers buying houses that could not be sold previously for three years,” Mr Sendro said.

He said a Noosa traffic accident forced him back to live in Sydney where the Noosa rental of the house became his economic lifeline.

"Rather than being critical of short-term holidays, (the) council should be supporting these bookings and sponsoring and further promoting the essence of Noosa as a holiday destination,” he said.

"These laws will drastically change the ability for home owners of property to lease their holiday homes in certain areas.

"There are people, businesses, shops and restaurants dependent entirely on this trade.”

Mr Sendro said the council "forbidding short term rentals (in residential areas), yet allowing them to proliferate in other areas” would have rents escalate further.

In reply to Mr Sendro, Mayor Tony Wellington said the draft Noosa Plan was exactly that, a draft, and "may be significantly altered for the final draft”.

"The reason (the) council goes out to public consultation is to garner responses to the draft. Your response has been noted,” Cr Wellington said.

"Certainly the issue of zones for short-stay accommodation is an approach that has received considerable attention, and will be carefully considered before final drafting.

"Some of the reasons for managing short-term accommodation relate to availability of housing for residents, upward pressure on rental prices and house prices, disruption to community cohesion and other aspects that are of direct relevance to all of our residents.”

Cr Wellington said almost every major city and tourist destination across the planet was wrestling with controls on short-term on-line rentals including New York, Berlin, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

"Noosa is hardly alone in this regard,” he said.