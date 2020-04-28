Let your inner butterflies, creativity fly free

Some ideas to have you imagination aflutter.

IN A world of coronavirus isolation Noosa hearts everywhere have been lightened by the sight of swarms of butterflies flying free through our yards, parks and beaches.

This whole burst of colour on the wing has caught the eye and the imagination of Cooroibah-based disability support group Sunshine Butterflies who are tapping in this sight that can lift everyone’s spirits.

“On top of the real, flying butterflies, we have been seeing butterfly shapes everywhere,” a Sunshine Butterflies spokeswoman said.

“In our homes, on the street, within art, nature and even food.

“With all these butterfly shapes popping up lately, we have decided to create a Butterfly Challenge for everyone to be involved in,” she said.

The crew are asking locals to contribute their photos of butterflies, real or imagine.

“Your photo could be of a real butterfly, a drawing or painting of a butterfly, a butterfly shaped object in nature or even a butterfly shape in your house,” the spokeswoman said.

“You could even make a hanging butterfly mobile, or sculpture!

“Anything that looks like a butterfly counts.

The photos can be as creative as you like, all you have to do is:

1. Post a picture of your butterfly on Instagram

2. TAG @sunshinebutterflies

3. Write the hashtag #ButterflyPhotoChallenge in your photo description

Make sure you are following Sunshine Butterflies on Instagram so you can watch the Butterfly Challenge evolve.

The winner of the Butterfly Challenge will win a Sunshine Butterflies hamper filled with handmade and boutique goodies with the challenge to be decided in May, so get snapping.