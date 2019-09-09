‘Let’s break the 500’: Fundraiser hoping for sea of pink

TICKLED PINK: Neil Cole on the water at the 2017 Paddle in Pink Party on Noosa Sound.

TICKLED PINK: Neil Cole on the water at the 2017 Paddle in Pink Party on Noosa Sound.

THE annual Sicmaui Paddle in Pink is gearing up for another big event, to be held on Sunday, October 20.

It’s the fifth year for the fundraiser, with 100 per cent of the funds raised going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We’ve had 300 to 400 people involved in recent years, now we are aiming for 500 in our fifth year,” organiser Lachlan Stevens of Boardwalk Boats said.

Mr Stevens, who started the event, said his grandmother and two of his aunts had died of the disease.

And that is what motivated him to initiate and continue the event, which encourages participants to grab their stand-up paddleboard, or hire one, and dress in ‘style’ (wear pink) for the occasion.

“We initially looked for a charity to support, but as SUPs became more popular we thought maybe we can do something on water and promote Noosa River too.”

Sicmaui Paddle in Pink has grown exponentially each year since, but the 500-participant mark has not yet been achieved.

“The major prize this year is from Sicmaui, our major sponsor, with an SUP package worth $1500,” Mr Stevens said.

“We will also have Ultimate Thrill Rides doing an aerobatic display overhead and creating ribbons in the sky.

“This year we ask participants to register their entry through our Facebook site.

“Early-bird discounts are available until the end of September.”

The event kicks off on October 20 at 7.30am, starting at Boardwalk Boat Hire at the Sofitel boardwalk near the Noosa Ferry departure site.

“It will go for an hour to an hour and a half, then there will be presentations at Lions Park,” Mr Stevens said.

“It’s for a good cause. One in seven women are affected by breast cancer.

“The NBCF aim is to eradicate breast cancer deaths by 2030.”

You can also contact Boardwalk Boat Hire on 5455 3755.