Let’s clear this up – koalas won’t stop you creating fire breaks

NOOSA primary producers and landowners have been assured along with the rest of southest Queensland property holders the new state koala protections would not impact those undertaking compliant fuel reduction burns or clearing for fire breaks.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch has told parliament activities such as clearing for fire containment lines, fire breaks, along with building maintenance and felling timber for fence posts will continue to be permitted.

“The same exemptions for landowners that have been in effect for almost 20 years under the Vegetation Management Act 1999, will still apply in koala habitat areas,” Ms Enoch said.

“Exemptions to clear and maintain necessary fire breaks adjacent to an existing infrastructure of up to 20m wide or 1.5 times the height of the nearest adjacent vegetation, and clearing necessary fire management lines up to 10m wide, will continue to apply.”

Ms Enoch said the koala population remains under intense pressure and the regulations which commenced on 7 February 2020 represent the strongest koala protections Queensland has ever seen.

“In southeast Queensland, the new regulations absolutely strengthen protections for koalas in the wild, however it does not affect the ability of primary producers to undertake bushfire mitigation including controlled burns, felling of timber for fence posts and building maintenance, as long as it is done in accordance with the legislation,” Ms Enoch said.

The minister said Noosa Council has more than 39,000 hectares mapped as koala priority area where clearing of koala habitat is absolutely prohibited.

“That means there’s a greater area and greater protections, in fact the strongest protections that Queensland has ever seen,” she said.

More than 690,000 hectares of land in southeast Queensland has been mapped as koala habitat under the new regulations with over 577,000 hectares in south east Queensland being identified as Koala Priority Area where strict clearing provisions now apply.

Minister Enoch said that previously in the Sunshine Coast Regional Council area just 3057 hectares was protected as koala habitat and now the new koala habitat mapping protects 61,666 hectares of core koala habitat.