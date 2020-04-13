‘Let’s make the kids happy:’ Author’s free holiday gift

GIFT: Noosa hinterland author and artist Suze Williams has released her book Jimmy Grant and the Dreamweavers free for children these school holidays.

A NOOSA hinterland author and artist is hoping to ignite the imagination of children these school holiday with the help of her book character Jimmy and his adventures.

As an act of kindness Suze Williams has released her children's/young adult novel Jimmy Grant and the Dreamweavers for online to help keep children occupied all while becoming lost in literacy and the imaginative world.

“I know if I was a child right now I would be terrified,” Ms Williams said.

“If I can do something to take a child’s mind off what’s going on and use their imagination then that's all I can ask.”

Jimmy Grant and the Dreamweavers contains pieces of Australia history and is used in schools, state libraries and is recognised as a juvenile fiction book by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Studies.

“It’s a very adventurous story,” Ms William said.

“One of the main features is the egg of love so it’s timely for Easter too.”

GIFT: Illustrations form Suze William's juvenile fiction book Jimmy Grant and the Dreamweavers.

Ms Williams is a strong advocate for the Fight for The Bight campaign having commissioned a painting to raise money for the cause.

Jimmy and the Dreamweavers is available for free download here.