'Let's stick it to Hastings parks and look after locals'

PARKING stickers for Hastings St workers should be introduced to overcome the threat of council fines and hassles of finding a new parking spot during shift.

That is the suggestion of frustrated worker Luke Hutchison, whose online Noosa community post has created more than 145 online responses.

"Fines and four-hour parking then half way through your shift, you have to get a staff member to cover while you go and change car spots, drive around then go back to work,” Luke said.

"If you work on Hastings you know that this is a problem.

"The councillor that solves this problem will get all the votes as there is a lot of staff who work to provide the money to look after the tourists in this town.”

Luke said he was sounding out Noosa locals for a workable alternative and then suggested his own.

"It's would be good if they had a ticket on your car saying local parking so you don't get a ticket (happy to pay a small price),” he said.

"Or they could turn the old quarry near the look out into a car space so that all can park their car and walk down, or if they put in paid parking (meters) this way the tourists pay for parking and they give locals a sticker for your car to park there for the year.

"This way the council can make money off the tourists and not the locals and workers.

"(I) just want this resolved in a way that is fair for the local people.”

Hastings St business operator Shannon Paroni said the sticker idea was fantastic and would be happy to pay for it.

"I'm tired of moving my car every two or three hours, parking up the hill, in the woods or on the (Noosa) Sound is not feasible when I have to carry stock daily to my shop.”

Community activist Aaron White said the council changed development rules last year so new accommodation built in the area no longer needed to include its own parking.

"This apparently lined up with council's transport strategy to reduce tourist car use ... as if that was ever going to work. It just puts more pressure on the limited parking available.”

The council's environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings said last year a new car parking policy answered the call by some in the development industry for increased flexibility.

The policy will allow developers to contribute to transport and off-site parking initiatives in lieu of providing on-site parking required by the Noosa Plan.

"Local commercial property owners have told us that inflexible parking provisions are impeding their options for smaller sites,” she said then.

"We've listened, and this new policy responds to this issue.”