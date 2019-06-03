Let's still keep 'em honest in Wide Bay

STILL CARES: Quirky independent Wide bay candidate, did not mine horsing around during the campaign but was a straight shooter to his supporters.

STILL CARES: Quirky independent Wide bay candidate, did not mine horsing around during the campaign but was a straight shooter to his supporters. Josh Preston

NOW that the electoral dust, or if you go by the pre-poll indicators, the bull dust, has well and truly settled it's a matter of still looking keep the winning bastards honest for two Wide Bay candidates in the federal election.

Labor candidate Jason Scanes has vowed to keep a close eye on the region's re-elected member Llew O'Brien to make sure he delivers on his promises he has made for the region over the next three years.

And the horse-loving teacher and independent option ,Tim Jerome of Mary Valley, has not ruled out having a future tilt, possibly at state politics.

Mr Scanes is equally up for further political skirmishes, despite coming second to Mr O'Brien.

"Obviously I will keep fighting the good fight for the people of Wide Bay,” he said.

"I'm really pushing for change and to make sure the most vulnerable are looked after; the pensioners, veterans and workers.

"As I said, I either win or learn and we'll learn from this and move forward.”

While it was always going to be a tough ask for Mr Scanes to defeat the incumbent member, the greater shock on election night was the defeat of Labor at a federal level and the return of the Coalition Government to power. Since then, Labor leader Bill Shorten has resigned with long-time Labor minister Anthony Albanese taking the reins.

Mr Scanes said he felt Mr Albanese was a great choice for the leadership of the party and he was pleased Labor had plenty of leadership options.

Mr Scanes said he wouldn't rule out running for office again in the future.

He was pleased with the way he had run his campaign and grateful to everyone who had helped along the way.

"I tried to play a very straight bat with people, I'm not into scare campaigns or misleading people.

"I really thank all of my supporters, they did an amazing job.

"It was a very grassroots campaign and it was good to see people with so much compassion for others.”

Mr Jerome claimed 4.4 per cent of the primary vote at this election, putting him above the candidates for United Australia and Fraser Anning's National Conservatives.

But this result did not come cheap to the Mary Valley resident.

"It cost us about $30,000 to have a crack,” he said.

About $17,000 of that was spent on TV advertising, with his ads running in the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast markets to cover the electorate.

By securing more than 4 per cent of the primary vote he is at least getting some money back.

Mr Jerome said an inheritance from his mother six months ago was a huge help and he had "no regrets” over spending it on a campaign instead of a cruise or holiday.

"We (himself and partner Jo) were willing to put our money where our mouth is,” he said.

Of the election outcome, hailed a miracle win by the LNP in some corners, Mr Jerome said it was "obvious” from his experience at pre-poll.

"People were scared to go Labor,” he said.

"They didn't know where the money (for the ALP promises) was going to come from.”

Locally, he said returned MP Llew O'Brien "had a lot of things going for himself”.

The loss had done nothing to dispirit him either.

As for his choice to include equine companion Elle in his campaign material?

"I didn't want to depict myself as a person in a suit . ... what you see is what you get with me,” Mr Jerome said.