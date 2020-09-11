Menu
Generic photo of an elderly man. (AAP Image/Matthias Engesser) NO ARCHIVING
Community

LETTER: 80-year-old man’s desperate plea for carer visa

Staff Reporter
10th Sep 2020 9:00 AM

IT IS four years since I first contacted Llew O'Brien MP, Federal Member for Wide Bay, before contacting (Federal Fisher MP Andrew Wallace) re obtaining a visa for my Philippine friend /carer.

Many people have died prematurely in aged care since then; people who would not have been in aged care had there been a Carer Visa without a blood relative restriction.

I will be 80 in December and my health has deteriorated extensively.

My carer is still ready to come to take care of me until I pass.

I want to avoid the situation where the international borders open and then we need to wait for your ministers to create a Carer Visa without a blood relative restriction, you know how difficult and slow and unproductive it was to contact Minister Ken Watt MP?

After 65 years of paying taxes in Australia I refuse to believe that our country has sunk to where there can be visas for mango pickers but not for carers for old people.

We want to apply for the Carer Visa without a blood relative restriction immediately so there is no delay once it is possible for my carer to come.

You will understand why I do not close with " ours Sincerely" or "Best Wishes."

Don Stewart, Battery Hill

Close up 70s elderly woman sitting on sofa feels desperate crying. Picture iStock
