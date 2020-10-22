Letter ‘clears God’ of coronavirus wrongdoing

A letter sent out to Coast residents by Jehovah's Witnesses has cleared God of any wrongdoing over the COVID-19 pandemic because the Bible says it wasn't his fault.

The letter obtained by News Corp was left in letterboxes in Mooloolaba last week in a bid to "share a positive message from the Bible" with residents needing comfort and hope due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter effectively cleared God of any responsibility over the pandemic, and assured he would instead "do away with all pain and suffering".

"Many wonder if God is causing our problems and if suffering will ever end," the letter reads.

"Not only does the Bible assure us that God does not cause our problems (James 1:13) but it also offers hope with a promise from God at Revelation 21: 3,4.

"There we learn that he will do away with all pain and suffering."

Acts 17: 24-28 said that God is "not served by human hands, as if he needed anything".

"Rather, he himself gives everyone life and breath and everything else," the New International Version verse continues.

The letter concluded with a call out for residents to visit the Jehovah's Witnesses website, or contact the author directly via email.

Coronavirus has claimed more than 1.1 million lives across the globe, with more than 40 million confirmed cases recorded in Johns Hopkins University data.

The data showed Australia had recorded 27,429 cases and 905 deaths, with a death rate of 3.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

MESSAGE: A copy of the letter dropped in mailboxes in Mooloolaba last week.

Jehovah's Witnesses Queensland assistant spokesman Les Pink said the letters had been part of a push to help people without the risk of infection throughout the pandemic.

He said they'd received some positive feedback from people, with the letters directing readers to the Jehovah's Witnesses website, which had information on how to deal with isolation, domestic abuse and "how to get by on less".

Mr Pink said they'd fielded "bigger questions" about the pandemic and how it fitted with the Bible's prophecy of the future.

He said a change in attitudes, global conflict and pestilence were signs of a shift forecast in the bible.

"We're convinced that we're living in the last days," Mr Pink said.

He said that had sparked their efforts to reach out to people, volunteering time and money to spread their message.

"The Bible is very unified in its message that God has put in place an arrangement for Jesus to be king of God's government," Mr Pink said.

He said their focus was to point to God's plan to restore the earth.

Mr Pink said the Bible was also clear, and directly said that God was not responsible (for the pandemic), and that he doesn't test or try people, "but he has a reason why he might delay a response".

In March another letter circulated by the religious group confirmed Jehovah's Witnesses had suspended their doorknocking activities, to adhere with social distancing requirements, as it would be irresponsible to come to people's doors and talk face-to-face.

"That said, as one of the local Jehovah's Witnesses in your area, our message is timely, and we would like to share the Bible truths with you," the letter from March read.

"The Bible tells us the reason why these current conditions are happening and what the future holds for humanity."