Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Climate change action needed by government

25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal government's lack of policy and preventive action on climate change at a time when catastrophic fires are raging right across the country is pathetic. 

Their untruthful claim that what we do won't make much difference as we contribute only about one per cent of the carbon emitted into the atmosphere is equally contemptible as it fails to take into account the pollution caused by our exported coal. In this we are equally responsible as an accessory.

Professor Ross Garnaut of the University of Melbourne in his recently released book Super Power describes how Australia has the potential to become a super power in a post-carbon world. 

Garnaut points out that Australia's knowledge and research in clean energy, transport, agriculture and carbon capture and storage is a valuable commodity that will be in great demand in South East Asia and other countries going through the transitioning process.

The dinosaurs of Canberra should take note or they too, may become extinct.

TERRY RYAN, Meringandan West

More Stories

climate change letter
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boy, 4, pulled from river

        premium_icon Boy, 4, pulled from river

        News A toddler has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being pulled from a Coast river late Sunday afternoon.

        ’No way through’: Fine sparks student’s push

        premium_icon ’No way through’: Fine sparks student’s push

        News A parking fine has sparked an 18-year-old uni student’s calls to review local laws...

        Festive cheer for firefighters in Tewantin

        Festive cheer for firefighters in Tewantin

        News This year’s Tewantin Christmas Carnival will honour our fireys for their huge...

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        Whats On Looking for something to do around Noosa this week? There is plenty happening...