LETTER: One lapse, one miscalculation is all it takes

Another terrible accident in the Mary Valley in the past week.

Letter to the Editor by Mary Valley councillor Bob Fredman

This last week there's been another car crash on the bad piece of State Government road that I have highlighted in previous posts.

In my younger (much younger) years I regarded myself as a good driver.

I must have been skilled in a sense, because I competed successfully in motorsport events and even rated a mention in a national motorsport magazine for winning something. But skills mean nothing, absolutely nothing, if for a moment you're not concentrating. One lapse, or one miscalculation, is all it takes.

Crash at Kandanga on August 20, 2020. Paramedics care for a driver suspected of having spinal injuries.

As much as the Mary Valley Road between the Amamoor turn-off and the Imbil turn-off is bad, and I won't give up on saying that, you can navigate through it safely nearly all of the time by driving extra carefully.

Sure, we shouldn't have to do it, but there is no substitute for being damned careful on that road.

I continue to recommend that all drivers, young, old, and everyone in between, consider taking a driving course from time to time.

Kandanga crash last week where traffic was blocked on the Mary Valley Highway near the Kandanga turn-off.

We are extraordinarily lucky to have an advanced driving school at Roadcraft in Gympie.

I myself have done a couple of courses there over the years.

It hasn't made me a faster driver, or a slower driver, it has hopefully made me a more careful driver.

Every bit helps, be it a safer road or better drivers. But nothing beats knowing the risks ... and being scared of them.

And in the meantime, I am awaiting the Department of Transport and Main Roads advice on what they are going to do about this road.

Bob Fredman, councillor for Division 8 of Gympie Regional Council