Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
KAP candidate Paul Hudson.
KAP candidate Paul Hudson. Geordi Offord
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Stop the dole for those who won't work on farms

by Paul Hudson, KAP candidate for Burnett
24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE is talk of having to plough crops back into the ground because farmers cannot get anybody to work.

The solution is simple. Stop the dole for any able-bodied person who refuses farm work.

We have people sitting at home, doing nothing and raking in a lot of money from the LNP's coronavirus bonus bonanza payments.

I have spoken to many business owners who simply cannot get anybody to work and the reason is that people are getting more for doing nothing.

Why on earth did Scott Morrison give them a corona bonus? They never asked for it and they don't deserve it.

The local labour shortage can be fixed by stopping dole payments for those who refuse work.

Simple solutions are the best solutions.

PAUL HUDSON

KAP candidate for Burnett

 

WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY IN COMMENTS BELOW OR SEND US A LETTER

letterspromo


 

More Stories

labour shortage letters to the editor work for the dole
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Whatever I want’: Scorned dater threatens to leak nudes

        Premium Content ‘Whatever I want’: Scorned dater threatens to leak nudes

        Crime A man who was upset when an online dating interest stopped talking to him told her if she didn’t send him $500 he’d leak a topless photo of her, a court heard.

        Adults only glamping bosses bring eco passion to life

        Premium Content Adults only glamping bosses bring eco passion to life

        Business An eco retreat which is set to open at the end of the month is a real game changer...

        Hoon drink driver lucky to survive tree crash

        Premium Content Hoon drink driver lucky to survive tree crash

        Crime A teenage hoon who decided it was a good idea to do drifting and circle work after...

        Police allege woman bashed on head in fight

        Premium Content Police allege woman bashed on head in fight

        Crime A man is facing a new serious charge after the alleged stabbing of another man and...