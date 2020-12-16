Menu
A Michael Leunig poem and cartoon, called The Awfulisers, about modern urban development.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Developments serve a purpose

16th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
I refer to the article published on the December 10 regarding suburbs with small lot housing. While I agree that some of the house designs in these suburbs is poor and there is a great room for improvement I totally endorse the comments of Dr Pojani regarding the role of these type of suburbs in the future development of the Sunshine Coast.

People will continue to want to move here, the population will grow so is it not better to have higher density development close to all services reducing infrastructure costs, travel times and urban sprawl into undeveloped open spaces.

‘I call bull’: New estates damage, not benefit, Coast

As Dr Pojani says these types of developments, when combined with other sustainable development practices such as rain and stormwater harvesting, water recycling and onsite solar and electricity generation among others, have long been accepted as the best was to manage development and protect our remaining natural environment.

Bruce McDiarmid

Maroochydore

