Donald Trump returns to the White House. Picture: Getty
News

LETTER: Why Donald Trump is the Mugabe of the west

Staff Reporter
10th Nov 2020 10:35 AM
Letter to the Editor

Non-compulsory voting and only half of the 300 million Americans voted.

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing." ((Edmund Burke)

With unprecedented, incredible rhetoric: "Tell them to stop the testing! ("the China virus"); "Stop the count!", (only in states Republicans may lose); "The election has been stolen"; "I like to win (at all costs); I hate losing!", to an egoist, winning is personal.

The media has played straight into Trump's hands.

'He was not up to the job': Gympie leaders voice their reactions to US election

Giving this narcissist airtime, does more damage to democracy, than the socialism he implies his opposition represents.

HOT PROPERTY: 10 hidden real estate gems under $250k in Gympie region

He is the "Mugabe" of the West. His troops have rallied around him. The U.S.A. is a nation divided against itself. This is all about saving face.

Trump is not about playing fair; it is not in his best, interests. He defied all reasonable protocol and norms, pulling out all the stops, puppets and legitimate institutions at his disposal, to win at all costs: the same ugly tactics this incumbent appropriates in business. It's only a matter of time.

E. Rowe, Marcoola

gympie letters to the editor gympie opinions
Gympie Times

