Letters: Palmer resort, housing crisis, Broncos

PALMER’S NEW COOLUM RESORT

Queenslanders are cognitive of Clive Palmer’s schemes and ulterior economic motives, both political and environmental. Everything is only in Clive’s best interests.

After his takeover of Coolum golf resort in 2015, tourism to the Sunshine Coast, including international golf tournaments, dropped off dramatically. “Palmer’s Coolum Resort” is an oxymoron, it’s self-serving, until such times he anticipates “making a killing”!

He has announced plans to renovate after five years of deliberate neglect (Clive Palmer vows $100 to rebuild resort, March 17). It’s been an eyesore and a blight on Sunshine Coast tourism for five years. It has cost the Coast millions in tourist dollars.

As Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reiterates: “I’ll believe it when I see it”. We have learnt to take any action by Clive ”with a grain of salt”.

E. Rowe, Marcoola

COAST HOUSING CRISIS

What is going on with the housing on the Sunshine Coast?

Most of us have lived on the Sunshine Coast for so many years.

Now rents are shooting up as the demand for housing are increasing and we can't afford to buy.

Pensioners cannot afford to buy a basic three-bedroom house in this area as our pensions have not increased enough to keep up with life expenses. It is a basic human right to have a roof over our heads like it is to have food to eat.

What are our governments and councils doing about this?

A 2 per cent increase in wages equates to thousands for them, but for us it's a meagre few dollars.

Should I mention that only politicians have a taxpayer-funded super in addition so housing would never be an issue for them.

We are in crisis people, please help!

Jazman-Rouge van Wyk, Currimundi

BAD OMEN FOR BRONCOS

Gorden Tallis’s claim that the Broncos are about to “implode”

(Race day twist, March 22) seems unfavourable and foreboding for new coach Kevin Walters.

Did Walters live in a bubble of his own making when he imagined galloping in on his white charger to swoop and be the saving grace of the maligned Broncos after the embarrassing humiliation of errors and defeats accredited to ex-coach Anthony Seibold?

It seems Walters’ armour is somewhat tarnished with chinks beginning to appear and he will have to rally his troops so as not to lose his head to club management.

Susan McLochlan, Caboolture South

BOARD NEEDS SACKING

The senior management of the Broncos trashed Wayne Bennett, so does Kevin Walters stand a chance?

The board needs sacking.

Peter Lauricella, Beerwah