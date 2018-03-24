Letters to the Editor

Encourage children to ride to school

ON FRIDAY, March 23, we're calling on all Queenslanders to get our next generation grinning and on their bikes to school.

It's National Ride2School Day and an opportunity to give our children the gift of fun and freedom that comes with riding a bike.

Of concern, only one in five Queensland kids ride to school, compared to four in five in the 1970s.

While the world has changed drastically since then, and riding to school isn't always easy, it's well worth the effort.

There are a multiplicity of benefits that come with bike riding.

It's a chance to bond, to build resilience, and to nurture their independence as they navigate the world.

It's also a great way to establish lifelong habits that promote health and physical activity, as well as giving kids space to experience gratitude for the great outdoors and our natural heritage.

Ride2School Day might also be a chance for parents to rediscover the joy of riding.

Queensland, get involved in Ride2School.

Bikes rule!

Anne Savage

Chief Executive Officer

Bicycle Queensland

Quiet skies

READING John's (from Castaways) letter who seems so keen to admire the aircraft overhead during daylight hours, I just wonder if he would show the same enthusiasm when they fly over between 10pm and 11pm!

Decision has been made. Let's stop bemoaning and trying to alter the situation, or put pressure on those decision makers.

Bye Bye Becker, hello quieter evening skies!

M Hughes

Tewantin

Vegan debate

FURTHER to my previous letter and in response to Vanessa Gregory's letter (NN, 13-03), I would like to dispute her notions concerning veganism.

I can find no evidence to support her claim that the US vegan community influenced the National Food Guidelines by demonising cholesterol to encourage statin prescriptions.

From personal experience since my husband and I have followed a plant-based diet both our cholesterol levels have reduced thus negating the need for statins.

In regard to a vegan lifestyle not supplying all the necessary nutrients, it is widely known within the vegan community that we need to take B12 supplements, but this is not just restricted to people on a plant-based diet.

B12 comes from the soil which is not always present in farm land so farmers give their cattle B12 supplements.

In addition to this a large percentage of beef cattle spend 50-120 days or around 10-15% of their life in a grain feed lot being fattened for slaughter during which time B12 leaches out of their bodies.

At least by taking a supplement I know I am getting sufficient B12 in my diet.

I take exception that vegans are a burden to the health care cost and would like to see evidence of this.

Meat eaters consuming processed meat products and red meat are more likely to need medical attention, just check the meat carcinogenic ratings on the WHO website.

Furthermore if vegans are a health care liability why are US Health Insurance companies now offering lower health insurance to vegans? Lastly, the widespread indiscriminate use of antibiotics used in factory farming on a global scale is alarming and impacts all of us in regard to antibiotic resistant superbugs.

My husband and I became vegans because we were saddened at how animals were being treated in the meat and dairy industries plus the damage to the environment.

We are in our 60s and have been amply rewarded from a health perspective with weight loss and greater energy levels and no longer needing statin or blood pressure medication.

We just want a kinder world for the animals, for the environment and for us.

Once again, I encourage people to take charge of their own health decisions and do the research on reputable sites as there is a lot of quackery peddled.

Deb Oliver

Castaways Beach

Bad neighbours

IF YOU thought that your property was safe from tree hating nasty neighbours, then think again.

Thinking that no one was home our bad neighbours climbed up on the fence and cut down a tree in my yard leaving the fallen tree and leaves dumped where they hacked it down.

Fortunately, I did happen to be home and called the police for trespassing and they, much to my surprise, didn't want to know about it.

They directed me to call council which I immediately did and that was as good as useless as they said to call the police.

So the only help I received was to contact the Civil and Admin Tribunal.

I am just wanting to warn everyone that apparently you can enter anyone's yard without written notification, not just trim the offending branches over the fence line but you can cut down the entire tree and no one wants to know anything about it.

Well done Noosa Council.

Rita Devlin

Peregian

Time for review

THE resignation of president of NCBA Annie Guthrie, together with two other committee members, sheds more light on recent public disquiet re the structure and goals of the cumbersome Noosa Biosphere Reserve organisation which was set up under former mayor Noel Playford.

I commented at that time that this new organisational structure resembled a three-humped camel with little or no sense of direction, seemingly designed by a blind and incompetent committee. Experience since then has reinforced this view, as Annie Guthrie's reasons for her resignation bear out.

At the time of the transition from the former Noosa Biosphere Limited I was a committee member of the Noosa Biosphere Association, an unofficial watchdog organisation whose sole aim was to see the objectives of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve better implemented, those aims being "Man prospering in harmony with nature”.

When the new Noosa Council was elected, we agreed, some of us reluctantly, to dissolve the association, on the assumption that the UNESCO goals would at last be fully implemented.

The early signs of such a change in direction in NBL had already happened under Dr Susan Davis, who was taking a radically different approach to that of her predecessor. Sadly at the time of the transition we lost Dr Davis's invaluable influence.

It seems clear that matters have gone downhill in terms of internal communication between the different Biosphere entities as well as in the stated aim of increasing public awareness and support for our Biosphere and its goals.

I therefore ask that Noosa Council urgently review both the organisational structure and the funding of our precious Biosphere Reserve project before it's too late.

Noel Bird

Boreen Point