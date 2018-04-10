Letters to the Editor

Time to shut the gate on North Shore

IT WAS Easter 1977 Good Friday morning, my buddies and I have just reached the hard sand, low tide, after getting off the barge and negotiating the third cutting.

To our amazement the normally smooth travel north to Double Island Point was punctuated by endless patches of bumps in the sand.

Pippies by the thousands, forced to the surface, as we understood later by the sheer volume of traffic that went before us.

The Cherry Venture started the ball rolling.

To get to it you really needed a 4WD but we did it in the kombi. Fishing and surfing was our main interest.

That weekend the place got trampled and we never went back. And it continues to get trampled thanks to the lunatics who don't care and don't understand.

Shut the gates at Easter and Christmas and preserve the place.

Freddie B

Pomona

Pull all plastic

WOOLWORTH'S admirable announcement to ban the single-use plastic bag pales when you walk into the fruit and vegetable section and see an increase in the packaging of fresh produce on plastic trays wrapped in plastic! It makes no sense.

Go a BIG step further and ban ALL plastic from the fruit and vegetable section.

Why not even provide good old paper bags similar to what is provided for the mushrooms?

Judy Davies

Noosa

Thrill is gone

THE cricket world is in uproar over the latest Australian cheating scandal and it should be.

What disappoints me the most about this, is that for years I have loved, trusted and respected the players involved in this shameful act.

Right now I feel, as a cricket tragic friend of mine put it, it is like finding out that your partner is having an affair!...Shocked, disappointed, angry...

Ball tampering has been around for years, but rather naively I always assumed it was only the OTHER teams, not my team, not Australia, we are the good guys, and they would never lower themselves to that shameful extreme.

Like many parents, in the past I have enjoyed coaching this wonderful game to our kids and keeping it in the right spirit.

I do feel sorry for today's coaches, who will have to try to explain to those heartbroken kids that their idols are actually cheats, and are now facing the arduous task of trying to restore faith in the game.

No doubt, with time the scandal will be forgotten and forgiven, but many like myself will never look and feel the same about those players who have shamed our national team.

The thrill is gone...The spell is broken...

Dom Massoni

Verrierdale

Deceased dilemma

IN REPLY to 'Form confusion' by Paul Norton from Lake Macdonald (NN 03-04) who couldn't find an option on council's website to register the death of a pet.

Pray you don't have to ever notify PayPal of the death of a loved one.

They will happily send emails to the deceased notifying an in arrears account via a 'do not respond to this email' but 'please log in to your PayPal account and respond to us from your Message Centre'.

Ha, easy if you have the deceased's PayPal password.

Even the word 'deceased' does not appear to be in one single link of the thousands on the PayPal website.

As the executor of a deceased estate, I have been dealing with this problem since January.

Jennifer Sadler

Lake Macdonald

It's a dog act

AFTER reading the many letters that relate to this exact issue in your paper recently, we have decided to share our story.

We are appalled at the dog registration fines that have been administered over the past week.

You only have to read the paper to see that there are some outrageous fines issued re dog registration.

We were also sent a fine for failing to renew our dog registration.

The original annual registration renewal was sent for the first time via email and was delivered into junk.

Doing the environmentally correct thing by accepting council's request to go paperless was obviously a mistake.

We have lived in Noosa for 39 years, owned a dog for 38 of the 39 years and this is the first time we have missed registering our dog. It makes no sense to waive a $38 fee to receive a fine seven times larger. Who would be that stupid?

The first we had knowledge of this oversight was when a letter arrived with the outrageous $252 fine.

Scouring through the junk emails and, voila!

According to Phill Montague, two letters were sent No! EMAILS - not letters - which went to junk.

Is this a council con? Maybe, as it appears that many people have been caught up in this fiasco.

So how do we fix this problem? Simple - put the dog registration on the rate notice. No one forgets their rates, they know when they are due, being a considerably larger bill.

Noosa Council has changed over the 39 years that we have been paying rates but never before have they been darn right dishonest and tried to con dollars from their residents.

Obviously their bank account needs topping up.

Are they so desperate for money that they would refer to some obscure by-law to inflict large fines on unsuspecting dog owners?

Why would they issue expensive fines for deceased dogs, dogs that have been removed from the shire when their owners move and, in our case, dog owners who had not received their $38 renewal?

The very council that was voted into power to help their residents is penalising them with outrageous fines for obscure reasons.

Shocked, disappointed, enraged - yep, all of these.

Graeme and

Julie Dawson

Notices ignored

SURE, losing a loved family pet is very sad and upsetting, and they have my sympathy, but for the owners to blame the council for the fines they received because they ignored two (yes two) notices sent to them regarding dog registration is misplaced.

I wonder if they ignore rates or car rego notices? I bet not.

Michael Egan

Pomona