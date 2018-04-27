Letters to the Editor

Supermarkets are cutting out single-use plastic bags, but plastic remains prevalent on the shelves.

A pyrrhic victory?

YOU gotta feel sorry for the do-gooders for slapping their backs to celebrate the "ban the bag” victory.

Actually, they haven't won anything: the laughing winners are the supermarkets that save about one cent per shopping bag (biodegradable) no longer provided and are now selling you bin liners (petro-chemical) for 19 cents a piece. But people are not stupid.

They now avail themselves of the dog- waste bags (compostable - even better) graciously provided by council.

Instead of rolling with the ban the bag wagon, why have authorities not imposed compostable bags on the supermarkets?

Bags are only the tip of plastic berg.

The supermarket shelves are loaded with meat and fruit and vegies individually wrapped in heavy duty plastic foil on indestructible polystyrene trays.

How do we stop that nonsense?

Unwrap your purchase at the checkout or collect the trays at home and bring them back to the shop.

Let's keep the fight against plastic bottles for another day.

It's a bigger challenge to find common sense in people who pay three times the price of petrol for water that comes free from any tap...

J Konrad

Peregian

Dignified exit

THANKS to the Noosa Animal Hospital for giving my family dog Huey such a peaceful and dignified exit.

Aged 15, he had multiple health problems and near the end he could not stand up at all, even when he really needed to.

Sad that when my time comes, I won't have the right to a dignified exit of my choice.

Chris Cantor

Sunshine Beach

Fuel woes

INTERESTING snippet in The Courier Mail on Tuesday.

Apparently petrol prices around southeast Queensland are at a three year high!

State Opposition leader Deb Frecklington stated that "Annastacia Palaszczuk can ignore this petrol rip-off, but Queenslanders can't avoid it”.

The CM sent a letter to the Premier's office asking what was being done to ease the burden and how the government was working to attract independent retailers to the region.

Expecting a detailed, empathetic response? Not on your Nellie!

Turns out, after careful consideration, consultation etc, a government spokesman stated "all stakeholders agree there is a lack of competition driving higher prices”.

Well after careful consideration on my part, that's pretty much stating the bleeding obvious.

Have I mentioned the United petrol station at Gunalda?

Fueltrac's Geoff Trotter summed up the situation saying that a "lack of political will” was making sure Queenslanders continued to pay the highest retail margins on fuel.

Seems pretty fair, doesn't it?

Labor only has a two seat majority in the house I believe.

Surely at least three of them could be persuaded to help. Or do they all drive Teslas? Or is Annastacia the new "iron lady” of politics and not allowing any dissent in the ranks?

Seems difficult to get off the carousel... great to see the RACQ is starting to beat the drum a little louder as well.

United we stand perhaps?

P.B

Noosa

Airport growth

AS ONE of many people that live and work on the Coast, we all know how important the right type of growth is for an area of outstanding beauty as ours is.

But at what cost? At the moment we are a great, affordable holiday destination for many Aussie families and our fair share of international visitors as well.

We average about 70-75 per cent occupancy year round on the whole Coast, opening up the new airport for international flights will kill the coast.

Everything goes up, accommodation, restaurants, real estate, everything. Not to mention the infrastructure needed for even a small airport as this will be (SWAT teams, bomb squads, customs, federal police and all related services).

A small thought: South East Asia has one of the largest number of terrorists and terrorist groups per capita in the world and we want to open the front door to them.

It's just not worth it.

Alan

Cooran

Transparency

AM I THE only person in this part of the world who thinks that it is rather suspicious that the Noosa council, who has a mayor who was under investigation from the CCC a few months ago, and another councillor due in court in June, has refused to back up Councillor Ingrid Jackson's motion to have more transparency in council's meetings.

Hopefully the LGAQ and the CCC will soon put more scrutiny on this council's rather dubious decisions.

Dom Massoni

Verrierdale