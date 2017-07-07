Letting gardens go wild with a hand from NICA

WILD TIME: Set your garden up for wildlife with help from NICA.

EFFORTS by Noosa Integrated Catchment Association to make local gardens more of a haven for native wildlife has won council grants funding.

Association president Tony Haslam has welcomed the $3000 boost to Garden for Wildlife program from council's grants allocations.

Mr Haslam said this supported suburban gardeners and landowners to "welcome, identify, enjoy and protect local wildlife”.

"It will provide an attractive sign for property gates or fence, produce newsletters, information folders, advice and run specialist workshops on garden design, plant selection, creating habitats and ponds etc,” he said

He said the end result should be "wonderful gardens for our local wildlife”.

A similar amount of grants funding has been allocated to help run the Noosa Wallum Festival to be held over the weekend of August 25-27 at the Bicentennial Hall Annexe at Sunshine Beach.

"The Noosa Wallum Festival will provide an insight into different aspects of living in and with Noosa's Wallum vegetation and raise awareness about its importance in our natural environment and how it has direct impact on our community and economy,” Mr Haslam said.

On Friday, there will be a free community event in the afternoon including Welcome to Country in the wallum, bushfoods, displays and a botanical demonstration.

"On Saturday and Sunday there will be a wide range of speakers in the mornings, with displays, and walks in the afternoon.”

There will be a dinner at The River Deck Restaurant at Noosa Marina with keynote speaker landscape architect Lawrie Smith discussing Design with Nature.