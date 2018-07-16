Liam's a 'stayer' now

ACCOMMODATION and real estate business Stay Noosa Group has announced the appointment of experienced industry professional Liam Anlezark to the position of Sales Director.

Bringing a wealth of local knowledge and senior sales experience to the role, Liam is a born-and-bred Noosa resident who has achieved multiple sales records in the automotive and property sectors.

Most recently he worked for a major real estate franchise based in Noosa where he amassed more than $40 million in property sales in just three years, winning local and state awards.

Liam is heavily involved with the local community, having been the long standing and premiership winning captain for the Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club, respected coach and sponsorship coordinator, raising thousands of dollars for worthy charities.

Previously he was in the NRL system with Canberra and the Broncos.

"Football teaches you about team work, always giving your best and not letting people down, which are great lessons for the business world and general life as well,'' Liam said.

"I am very excited about the challenge of being Sales Director for Stay Noosa, with so much optimism in the current market and the incredible appeal in the Noosa brand, as an investment and lifestyle destination which is second to none,” he said.