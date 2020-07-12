Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
News

Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
12th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO years after his licence had expired, Michael Alexander George was caught driving - and not for the first time.

The 66-year-old found himself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday where he pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and failing to provide identification.

George was charged after police intercepted him initially for a random breath test at Agnes Water in the weeks leading up to Christmas last year.

Checks revealed that George's licence had expired on December 30, 2017.

It was not the first time that George had chanced his hand.

In August 2018, he was given an infringement notice for driving on an expired driver's licence.

The court heard that George had moved to Agnes Water after his marriage broke down and the end of the relationship had affected him "very badly".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined George $450 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

michael alexander george repeat offender yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrating a decade of vital support at animal farm 'oasis'

        premium_icon Celebrating a decade of vital support at animal farm 'oasis'

        News This support service began in a garage, now Sunshine Butterflies sprawls a five-acre 'oasis' offering a unique experience for people living with disabilities.

        Vegan food trailer to steal a ‘pizza’ our hearts on Coast

        premium_icon Vegan food trailer to steal a ‘pizza’ our hearts on Coast

        Business Young couple’s cheesy love story inspire new portable pizza business

        Police chief reveals fate of safety breach passengers

        premium_icon Police chief reveals fate of safety breach passengers

        Travel Police continue to meet interstate visitors at the Sunshine Coast Airport after...

        ‘Footballers are the exception’: Saints stay criticised

        premium_icon ‘Footballers are the exception’: Saints stay criticised

        News Council defends its decision to roll out the welcome mat for Victorian footballers...