Life membership reward for tireless volunteer

Outgoing Sunshine Beach Life Saving Club president Craig Law can now add life member to his long list of achievements during his 15 years of dedication to “no lives lost between the flags”.

Like many at the club, Mr Law just about lives and breathes the red and yellow volunteers’ motto of vigilance and service.

He was last year named by Surf Life Saving Queensland as the state’s volunteer of the year.

Incoming Sunshine Beach lifesaving president Johnny Gooderham.

At the time he held seven positions at his club, three at branch level and three station positions, receiving special mention for his “empowerment of youth members”.

At the time Mr Law said it was nice to be appreciated by other people and to know they recognised that he was doing a good job and that he was passionate about involvement in the organisation.

“I like to be involved with people I have influence over and provide them with mentorship and engage them,” he said.

Craig Law receiving his Sunshine Beach life membership from Ross Bartlett.

“I’m a big kid at heart – I think that keeps me young and for me that’s the fun part.”

Mr Law’s honour was the highlight of Sunshine Beach club’s first AGM held in its award-winning new clubhouse.

Newly-elected club president Johnny Gooderham congratulated Mr Law.

“Our entire club are very focused on continuing to uphold our club’s reputation of zero lives lost on the beach,” Mr Gooderham said.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mel Butcher as lifesaving vice-president, given the proven skills from her career facilitating community organisations, together with Hamish Robertson.”

He said Mr Robertson was an experienced accountant and both office holders were “highly skilled professionals and nipper parents, which bodes very well for our club’s future”.

He will partner hardworking Yvette McKinley to prepare for the role of lifesaving director of finance in six months.

The fabulous new Sunshine Beach SLSC who so many members have helped become a stunning reality.

Scott Summers is stepping aside as club director of lifesaving after successfully keeping Sunshine Beach safe and handing the reins over to John Reeves, who is currently a patrol captain.

Chris Price will continue as director of surf sports, while Riley Mitchell stays on as director of youth and cadets.

Mr Gooderham retains his role as supporters committee vice-president, while life member Peter Brewer is treasurer.

Both men held positions on the build program team for the new clubhouse, led by life member Warick Redwood.