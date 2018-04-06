LIFE SAVERS: Were Warwick ambos the first outside Brisbane?

WITH a legacy stretching back more than a century, could Warwick's ambulance brigade really have been the first outside Brisbane?

One of Warwick's longest-serving ambulance committee members certainly thinks so, but the question is up for debate.

Doug Madsen said Winton's brigade might have been the first to officially register, but Warwick was ahead of the state when it came to transporting patients.

"Yes, there is a bit of a controversy about that but I believe we shifted the first patient outside Brisbane on December 14 in 1900," Mr Madsen said.

The Warwick brigade began when a succession of incidents occurred just before the turn of the 20th century.

"The first stations in Warwick were more or less a place to tie up your horse," Mr Madsen said.

Bought for 17 pounds and 10 shillings, the first Warwick "disinfection shed" was established next to the School of Arts in Guy St in 1900 and a harness shed was built the following year.

Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade centre at Warwick c. 1905. John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland. Neg 2560 John Oxley Library

Mr J. Locker used a type of wheeled stretcher called an Ashford litter to transport the first patient from his home on Wantley St to the Warwick Hospital to be treated for typhoid. In its first year, the Warwick ambulance transported seven patients, but that number quickly rose to 116 by the year 1909.

As confidence in the service grew, honorary centres were established in Killarney, Allora and Clifton and collapsible stretchers were placed at strategic points along the railway line to improve ambulance access to patients in the bush.

"The Warwick centre came to be regarded as one of the most efficient brigades in the state," Mr Madsen wrote in an unpublished history of the brigade.

But finding the money to keep the service running was almost as hard as the ambulance work itself, Mr Madsen recalled.

"We had to be self-sufficient because there was no government funding in those days," he said.

Ambulance in Warwick c. 1912. John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland. Neg 3371 John Oxley Library

Raising revenue is a struggle John Brady also recalls facing when he joined the Warwick Ambulance as an honorary member in 1969 .

"Selling those mongrel tickets down the street and flogging tickets at the shows, hell it was hard work just standing there on that concrete but that was the way we had to get money to pay our bit of staff," he said.

Retiring from full-time ambulance work in 2001, Mr Brady said it was remarkable how much technology had changed.

"Calls would come in by phone or on foot," he said.

"We slept with our boots on, really. When I first started there were only four of us and one superintendent."

Early motor ambulance carrying a two-wheeled, covered stretcher 1910-1920. John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland. Neg 3396 John Oxley Library

On one particular occasion, Mr Brady remembers how a man came running into the station with a message to help someone who had collapsed at the Langham Hotel.

"The next thing the phone rang and that was the call for the same man," Mr Brady said.

"That's how long it took the calls to go through the system."

But a good attitude in the face of limited resources was what steered the ambulance service in its early years, Mr Brady recalled.

"Warwick we started off pretty basic but all the citizens of the town were extremely satisfied with the job we did," he said.

While the work was rewarding, Mr Brady said some days were tough. "The hardest week of my life was when we had three or four road deaths in a row. I got to the stage when I wasn't going to answer the phone any more."

But to this day, the gratitude of Warwick's sickest patients touches Mr Brady's heart. "What I found over the years, the person who was injured the most never complained," he said.