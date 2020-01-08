Life saving skills to help surfers keep ‘our patch’ safe

Noosa surfers are receiving taring to help them know what to do in an emergency in the waves. Picture: ANDREW SEYMOUR

WITH community safety at the heart of their day to day work, Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club is hoping to extend their education far and wide within “our patch”.

A new initiative by the club is to train local surfers on what to do in an emergency.

Club president Ross Fisher said with the announcement of Noosa as a World Surfing Reserve, they thought it was time to do their bit to make the area a safe as possible.

“We are bringing boardriders from the Mal (Noosa Malibu) Club and Boardriders Club and inviting them to learn how to save lives,” he said.

“The World Surfing Reserve is part of our patch and often boardriders are the first ones there when there is a problem.”

With the points around Noosa notorious for rescues, Mr Fisher said surfers often raised the alarm after an incident and it was important locals knew how to respond.

He said with rocks often a danger, they were focusing on how boardriders could treat a patient from the water and how to best alert life guards and life savers.

“We want to teach them CPR and water safety, what to do and how to get a response and how to get help,” he said.

“We want to pass on our knowledge and increase education.”

“The more we can do, the better for the community.”

In November last year, the initiative saw 20 junior surfers attend a four-hour training course teaching them skills in first aid, CPR and board rescue.

The boundaries of the Noosa World Surfing Reserve.

Noosa will officially become the 10th World Surfing Reserve in 2020, following a 2017 vote by World Surfing Reserves, a division of the US-based Save The Waves Coalition.

As part of their partnership with the Noosa World Surfing reserve, NHSLSC hope to continue their “stewardship” role within the community.

“We are going to rename one of our upstairs decks the First Point Deck,” Mr Fisher said.

“We will put up pictures of the history of the surfing points as a reflection on Noosa National Park, the surf points and the World Surfing Reserve.”

“It’s not just about a name but stewardship.”

Mr Fisher said they had also sent information to members asking them to keep an eye on anything happening in Noosa National Park, particularly in response to recent rock stacking on the sand.

“We’ve been in touch with council and national parks on how we can keep the area beautiful.”

“This is part of us looking after our patch.”

“We want to continue to patrol, look after the community, train surfers and look at enhancing safety by doing what we can to extend our services.”