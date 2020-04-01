Menu
Joanna Stevens said she was coughed on by a young boy while walking in Sippy Downs. Photo: Warren Lynam
News

‘Life-threatening’: Boy’s coughing joke leaves mum stunned

Eden Boyd
1st Apr 2020 11:00 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast mum is calling for the younger generation to take the coronavirus pandemic with more severity after a boy deliberately coughed in her face and then laughed.

Joanna Stevens was out walking in Sippy Downs at the beginning of the week when she spotted two young boys riding close by.

Despite abiding by social distancing protocols herself, Mrs Stevens said the encounter with one boy, aged under 14, "completely took (her) by surprise".

"He deliberately swerved towards me and turned his head and coughed in my face," she said.

"Then he laughed and rode on."

As someone who suffers from asthma and is therefore immunocompromised, Mrs Stevens said the boy's attempt at a joke wasn't a laughing matter.

Joanna Stevens. Photo: Warren Lynam
"It's potentially life-threatening," she said.

"You just don't know who potentially has it. Anybody could have it, that's the scary thing.

"It hasn't been unproven that (children) are not carriers. Even if they don't show the symptoms as much, it's a possibility."

While many on a Facebook community board urged Mrs Stevens to report the incident to police, she said the responsibility to educate children about the coronavirus outbreak should fall on parents' laps.

"I think (the police) probably have better things to worry about," she said.

"But maybe parents should have a word with their teenagers.

"I know it's really difficult to keep them at home. I'm a mum with grown-up children now, but I know it's hard to keep them at home all the time.

"Still, at this point in time, they do have a responsibility."

