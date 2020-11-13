Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
As Noosa prepares for a schoolies influx, our police, security and even lifeguards can expert to put in a lot of overtime.
As Noosa prepares for a schoolies influx, our police, security and even lifeguards can expert to put in a lot of overtime.
News

Lifeguards on late-night patrols as schoolies influx nears

Matt Collins
13th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An influx of police, including water and mounted patrols, is expected in Noosa as 5000 school leavers are estimated to hit the coastal town for end-of-year celebrations.

A Noosa police spokesman said officer numbers would more than double during Schoolies Week, with extra police, including mounted police, coming to Noosa to be rostered between 2pm and 6am.

A water police boat will be based on the river, working with Maritime Safety Queensland and police from Gympie Traffic Branch who will target Noosa North Shore.

Police will also enforce COVID-19 restrictions that allow no more than 40 people to gather in public places.

'No warnings': Police say misbehaving schoolies face arrests

Here they come: Schoolies set to swamp Coast

Schoolies was discussed at a briefing on Wednesday morning, which included representatives from Red Frogs, Noosa Police, Noosa Council and Hastings Street Association.

The council representative said lifeguards would patrol Noosa's Main Beach until 11pm on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of Schoolies week.

Hastings Street Association said accommodation managers must manage schoolies in-house and were responsible for security in their properties.

It was confirmed all Hastings St resorts had engaged their own security.

It seems a statewide ban on organised schoolies' festivities did not deter graduates from a week-long break on the Coast which begins on Friday.

Noosa's tourism body said it had "not marketed directly to school leavers".

noosa council noosa lifeguards schoolies week tourism noosa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Noosa Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Students launch NAIDOC Week celebrations

        Premium Content Students launch NAIDOC Week celebrations

        News The presence of the dancing serpent guided by school students helped kickstart the...

        Ripped off plumber gives up hope on Ri-Con debt

        Premium Content Ripped off plumber gives up hope on Ri-Con debt

        Business Subbie scrambles to rebuild business and life in wake of collapse

        487 Coast families: How you can help someone this Christmas

        487 Coast families: How you can help someone this Christmas

        Community Pick a family-in-need on Coast and make a difference this Christmas