Lifeguards on late-night patrols as schoolies influx nears

As Noosa prepares for a schoolies influx, our police, security and even lifeguards can expert to put in a lot of overtime.

An influx of police, including water and mounted patrols, is expected in Noosa as 5000 school leavers are estimated to hit the coastal town for end-of-year celebrations.

A Noosa police spokesman said officer numbers would more than double during Schoolies Week, with extra police, including mounted police, coming to Noosa to be rostered between 2pm and 6am.

A water police boat will be based on the river, working with Maritime Safety Queensland and police from Gympie Traffic Branch who will target Noosa North Shore.

Police will also enforce COVID-19 restrictions that allow no more than 40 people to gather in public places.

Schoolies was discussed at a briefing on Wednesday morning, which included representatives from Red Frogs, Noosa Police, Noosa Council and Hastings Street Association.

The council representative said lifeguards would patrol Noosa's Main Beach until 11pm on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of Schoolies week.

Hastings Street Association said accommodation managers must manage schoolies in-house and were responsible for security in their properties.

It was confirmed all Hastings St resorts had engaged their own security.

It seems a statewide ban on organised schoolies' festivities did not deter graduates from a week-long break on the Coast which begins on Friday.

Noosa's tourism body said it had "not marketed directly to school leavers".