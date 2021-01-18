Menu
Fire crews called after lifeguards find ‘grenade’ on Central Coast beach
News

Lifeguards’ shocking find on beach

by Evin Priest
18th Jan 2021 8:46 AM

A custom cigarette lighter caused brief panic at a NSW Central Coast beach on Sunday when emergency services responded to reports of a hand grenade.

Crews from Terrigal Fire Station were on Sunday called to Wamberal Beach, just north of Terrigal, to respond to calls from Wamberal Surf Life Saving Club.

A close-up of the suspected hand grenade. Picture: Facebook
A close-up of the suspected hand grenade. Picture: Facebook

Lifeguards had set up an exclusion zone after discovering what appeared to be an army-like hand grenade resting against a wooden pole in the sand.

The grenade was so realistic it even had an inscription, "M*26". After inspections, it was determined to be a lighter.

Terrigal fire crews were called to a beach to inspect what was believed to be a hand grenade. Picture: Facebook
Terrigal fire crews were called to a beach to inspect what was believed to be a hand grenade. Picture: Facebook

"Terrigal crew, NSW Police and detectives inspected the object, Police liaised with the bomb squad and Defence Australia to determine the exact nature of the object … which was found to be a cigarette lighter shaped as a hand grenade," Terrigal Fire Station posted to its Facebook page.

"A great multi-agency effort with a very good outcome."

The efforts of Terrigal Fire Station were praised by its Facebook community.

"Aren't we all lucky that it turned out to be just a lighter. Imagine if it was a real grenade and hadn't been checked out! Well done to the emergency services for once again, going into what was potentially a life-threatening situation," user Michelle Vanstone Skellett wrote.

Originally published as Lifeguards' shocking find on beach

