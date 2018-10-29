Lifeline to help community from bigger, better location

NEW HOME: Joy Fox and her team of Lifeline volunteers are relocating to Gibson Road, Noosaville.

NEW HOME: Joy Fox and her team of Lifeline volunteers are relocating to Gibson Road, Noosaville. Caitlin Zerafa

AFTER more than 23 years, Lifeline at Noosa Junction closed its doors on Friday to relocate to a more suitable space.

The popular op shop had been long outgrowing its store but now will have room to accommodate and sell the many pre-loved donations they receive to help provide lifesaving support to people in the community.

Store supervisor Joy Fox said it will be sad to leave the junction but the team are excited for what's ahead.

"We're excited. It's going to be twice as as big and fresh and new,” she said.

"We've just outgrown this space.”

Ms Fox said after visiting the new space she said it has a very 'Hamptons' feel to it.

"It's taking op shops to a whole new level.”

Ms Fox said they have built up a regular clientele over the years and hope old and new customers will come and see what the store is all about at their grand opening this Saturday.

"We will have a bigger range of everything and particularly designer wear and high end sport wear. That is very popular here,” she said.

"On the day we will have 25 per cent off our pre loved clothing.”

When purchasing from any Lifeline store, the money goes directly to resources in suicide prevention.

"Lifeline provide 24-hour counselling for people in the community.”

Suicide remains the leading cause of death for Australians aged between 15 and 44 and somewhere in Australia there is a new call to Lifeline every minute.

The crisis line can help people with suicidal thoughts or attempts, personal crisis, anxiety, depression, loneliness, abuse and trauma, stresses from work, family or society, self-help information for friends and family.

Ms Fox said they are always happy to receive donations and appreciate volunteers.

"If people want to donate anything please bring quality pre loved clothing in store. Don't leave it outside.”

Lifeline Noosa will be located at shop 2/5 Gibson Road, Noosaville. Anyone needing help can phone Lifeline on 131114.