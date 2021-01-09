Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lifesavers on patrol on the Sunshine Coast have been advised of the latest COVID-19 restrictions.
Lifesavers on patrol on the Sunshine Coast have been advised of the latest COVID-19 restrictions.
News

Lifesavers impacted by lockdown to mask up

Staff writer
9th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lifesavers patrolling at Bribie Island beaches this weekend will have wear face masks as part of a higher COVID-19 alert.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has issued a circular directing the Bribie SLSC to use the bare minimum patrol numbers over the weekend while the greater Brisbane lockdown is in place.

This also applies to patrols at Redcliffe, Southbank Parklands, Coochiemudlo, Point Lookout and the Moreton Island services.

"Masks must be worn at all times while on patrol and outside any home or vehicle," the SLSQ circular said.

SLSQ has advised Sunshine Coast clubs they will be allowed normal patrols numbers, however any patrolling lifesavers who come from the greater Brisbane area will have to liaise with lifesaving authorities to try to organise a suitable substitute patrol member.

"If a sub cannot be arranged this member can travel to patrol but must wear a mask at all times," SLSQ said.

"However, Surf Life Saving Queensland highly recommends that the member finds a substitute and stays at home," the circular said.

This directive also applies to members who live on the Coast but have visited the declared hot spots.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesperson said all non-essential club activities in the Greater Brisbane Region have been cancelled or postponed.

 

"We encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing and follow health authorities advice."

More Stories

beach patrols bribie island covid alert surf lifesaving queensland
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50mm rainfall totals, more in store for Coast

        Premium Content 50mm rainfall totals, more in store for Coast

        Weather Isolated showers of up to 50mm, described as ‘chunky’ have soaked the Sunshine Coast and more rain is set to disrupt weekend plans.

        Coast sparks citizenship interest

        Premium Content Coast sparks citizenship interest

        News Coast creates heightened interest in citizenship pledges

        In the box seat to save our wildlife

        Premium Content In the box seat to save our wildlife

        News Custom-made boxes provide sanctuary for our fire impacted critters on the Coast.

        Transport trial to save patients hundreds of dollars

        Premium Content Transport trial to save patients hundreds of dollars

        News Transport trial from Noosa to SCUH comes at no cost to taxpayers