Lifesavers need wave of support to take back club

There is fresh hope and growing confidence in a revived Peregian Beach SLSC presence.

A community working group formed to help “revive” Peregian Beach Surf Life Saving Club’s active duties is powering on towards the new patrol season but needs to harness more community support.

Peregian Family and Friends is among the local groups providing backing for a club which was saved by Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club after folding last year.

Working group chair and local lifesaver Leigh McCready has been part of a nipper resurgence at the club with the junior lifesavers hoping to kick off again in October.

Nippers are leading the resurgence of lifesaving at Peregian Beach.

The club’s immediate aim is to achieve its goal of adding 50 local lifesavers to its current numbers and regular events at the clubhouse.

“Once a big enough membership to patrol across the whole weekend and public holidays is formed and independent income streams beyond the Peregian Markets are in place, the new management team will work with Surf Life Saving Queensland to affiliate a new Peregian Surf Club entity,” Ms McCready said.

Driving the group forward is success of the nippers program which has grown from nothing to 170 children in two seasons.

“Building on this, we plan to attract new members, retain current members and restore previous Peregian surf lifesaver memberships over the next two seasons to enable the Peregian Beach SLSC to once again, patrol their own beach on weekends and public holidays,” she said

Peregian Beach is moving towards establishing its own lifesaving presence on the local beach.

Noosa Heads SLSC has continued to support Peregian Beach surf lifesaving through the provision of lifesaving patrols and equipment, as well as invaluable administrative and operational support.

Noosa president Ross Fisher said his club has always been focused on providing the Peregian community with the opportunity to re-establish its own lifesaving club and supported the working group’s efforts.

A post from Simon Guthrie on the Peregian Family and Friends Facebook page indicated he was supportive of the move.

“Great news for the local community … we are looking forward to nippers (again) at Peregian,” it read.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton also chimed in.

“Congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard for so long,” she posted. “An exciting time for the kids, ‘big’ kids and the whole Peregian community.”

Noosa councillor Joe Jurisevic said the club had come a long way.

“Awesome work at Peregian,” he posted.

The Peregian Surf Live Saving crew are: Leigh McCready (chair), Lyndon Forlonge (nippers director), Russell Porter (club captain), Brett Morris (assistant club captain and water safety co-ordinator), Tom Britten (coach and cadets manager), Kane Livingstone (finance director)

Brett Leckie (clubhouse director), Rob McCready (fundraising manager), Kristy Morris (events and merchandise manager) and Lyn Bollen (minutes secretary).

Parents searching for nipper information should go to Peregian Nippers on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/peregiannippers/).