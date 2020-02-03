Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

SUNSHINE Coast surf lifesavers have voiced their disapproval of people swimming in the Fairy Pools at Noosa's National Park after a series of dangerous accidents.

Sunshine Coast lifeguard supervisor, Trent Robinson said while they don't govern the access to the national park, they do discourage visitors from swimming there.

"We definitely don't encourage people to swim in water except in patrolled areas," he said.

"From our point of view we definitely encourage people to do the right thing and swim in the safest area so if you do get into trouble it is easier for us to assist."

This comes after a number of incidents at the Fairy Pools, including a woman in her 40s who was hospitalised after a heavy fall on Monday February 3.

In January, two men were airlifted from the area, one man in his 20s suffered head and suspected spinal injuries while another man was treated for knee injuries.

Lifeguard supervisor, Mr Robinson said the National Park is there to be enjoyed and appreciated by locals and visitors alike, but swimming should be left to the patrolled areas.

"People enter the National Park and do so on the own accord," he said.

"We encourage them to come back to the patrolled beaches to swim.

"Our advice is the safest places to swim is in the red and yellow flags."