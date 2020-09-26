Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lifestyle has trumped location with southern buyers looking at the Sunshine Coast as a place for to live, work and play, snapping up homes without setting foot inside. Picture: Lachie Millard
Lifestyle has trumped location with southern buyers looking at the Sunshine Coast as a place for to live, work and play, snapping up homes without setting foot inside. Picture: Lachie Millard
Property

Lifestyle, not location, Coast’s new property trump card

Matty Holdsworth
26th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lifestyle is the Sunshine Coast’s newest property trump card with southern buyers snapping up homes without setting foot inside.

Real estate agents are reporting an influx of southern buyers escaping inner city life and buying Coast property without actually physically seeing it.

Despite border closures and mandatory quarantine measures, agents are selling property using video conferencing calls such as Zoom and Facetime.

At Ray White Maroochydore and Kawana officers in the past two months, 25 of the 77 properties sold have gone to buyers from outside the area.

In the agency’s past nine sales, four were completed on video calls.

Principal James Goldsworthy said selling over electronic devices wasn’t unheard of, but the level of buyer comfort was greater than before.

‘Interesting’ house to join Coast’s elite street

Waves of southern buyers to flood real estate market

“People are buying them but can’t move in, maybe for months,” Mr Goldsworthy said.

“I looked at what we sold last year and it’s a sizeable jump.

“We just sold a two-bedroom unit to a first homebuyer who works in Brisbane city.”

Mr Goldsworthy said he expected it could be a way of the future.

“I don’t see it changing,” he said.

“Buyers have more and more flexibility, so they may as well choose to live where they choose.

Real Estate Institute Queensland Sunshine Coast has also reported remote purchasing taking off for owner occupiers, not investors.

Sunshine Coast zone chairman Matt Diesel said inquiry rates and frustration at not being able to inspect the property with their own eyes had been high.

Swan song for fish, chip shop as developers move in

Brendan Weatherill of Richardson and Wrench Noosa said he had experienced the influx first-hand.

“Sight unseen is normally rare, unless the inquiry is coming from an international investor,” Mr Weatherill said.

“And generally it would be happening in the very high end of the market, but we’re seeing it across all price points.”

Mr Weatherill said he believed a large portion of buyers had been planning to purchase in the region for some time.

“They’re looking for a lifestyle change and may have already enrolled their children into schools starting January,” he said.

“The quarantine is giving them a sense of urgency.”

noosa real estate reiq sunshine coast sunshine coast property guide sunshine coast real estate market
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate protest hits home for Coast MP

        Premium Content Climate protest hits home for Coast MP

        Environment A 20-year-old University of the Sunshine Coast student says he won’t sit back and watch his future be dominated by catastrophic events.

        ‘Predatory act’: Man assaults 13yo girl while sleeping

        Premium Content ‘Predatory act’: Man assaults 13yo girl while sleeping

        Crime A man who sexually assaulted a young girl while she was sleeping hid in the bushes...

        Police plea to find missing man, two young girls

        Police plea to find missing man, two young girls

        Breaking Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a man and two girls, aged 9 and...

        Devastating Coast fires fuel young writer

        Premium Content Devastating Coast fires fuel young writer

        Lifestyle A young Coast writer has used the emotional heartache her family endured during the...