LUCKY ESCAPE: Pilot forced to land plane

Tara Miko
by
13th Aug 2018 8:09 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM

A LIGHT aircraft pilot has walked away uninjured from a forced landing in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

The male pilot is understood to have guided his aircraft into the landing in a paddock at the end of a runway on Prince Rd at Gatton about 7.45am after suspected engine failure.

The plane was largely undamaged in the incident and was on its wheels when emergency services received reports the plane had gone down.

A police spokeswoman said Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were not required at the incident.

The pilot was not injured and had walked away from the landing, the spokeswoman said.

Police will speak with the pilot later today, she said.

It is believed the light aircraft was hit by engine failure, forcing the landing.

