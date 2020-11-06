Menu
News

Light plane crashes in paddock, pilot injured

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Nov 2020 3:23 PM
A light plane has crashed in a paddock at Greenbank.

Emergency services are rushing to a property near Tully Connection Rd and Spring Mountain Drive.

Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news
It is understood the plane caught fire after hitting the ground but the pilot has been pulled from the plane.

The pilot was the only person on board.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are believed to be arriving on scene now.

It is understood the pilot is being treated for serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 2.30pm amid reports the plane had caught fire.

She said two crews were on scene.

