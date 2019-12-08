Menu
vibrant new years banner with fireworks and cheering crowd
Light show to replace fireworks at New Year’s Eve event

Amber Hooker
7th Dec 2019 3:56 PM
A NOOSA event has joined the growing list of fireworks-free festivities in the wake of devastating fires and weather conditions.

Hastings Street Association announced it would cancel their fireworks celebrations this New Year's Eve, but have promised to welcome 2020 with a "visually-spectacular experience".

The association stated that given the recent devastating fires and weather conditions, they had decided fireworks "are not suitable for New Year's Eve in Noosa".

They said they are working on "Illuminate Noosa" with the help of Oracle-Liquid, an Australian-based "laser, light and liquid" company.

Christmas in Cooroy also made an 11th-hour decision to cancel fireworks at its event tonight.

Organisers made the decision given the current total fire ban, and after conditions were reassessed.

Christmas in Cooroy starts from 4pm today at Apex Park.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

