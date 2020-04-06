Light up your home for hope

Kat Boyd has put her Christmas lights back up and is urging everyone to do the same

WHAT better way to brighten these “dark days” than with Christmas lights?

That’s the hope of Doonan’s Kat Boyd, who strung up Christmas lights on her veranda on Friday night to brighten home confinement.

And since then she’s added solar lights to two palm trees in the front yard and put more around the back yard.

“It’s such a sucky time,” the Sunshine Coast dog trainer said.

“I thought to myself, you know what, I’m going to put my Christmas lights on.

“Generally they only go on at Christmas time but … every time I look at lights, it doesn’t matter where I am, lights that are flashing with colours or wrapped around trees, whatever it is, I fricken love it.”

Ms Boyd said Hastings Street always looked magical at night with it’s signature lighting, so why not spread that joy?

“We have to start thinking outside the box and not be Debbie-downers,” she said.

“Let’s light Noosa up and make it such a pretty place.

“I know we can’t leave our homes, but wouldn’t it be nice to look out the window and see the house across the road with their Christmas lights on?

“Imagine if we could create that throughout Noosa, the Sunshine Coast and even right around Australia.

“There’s no rules … people are getting dressed up to put their bins out, so why not put lights up for Easter?”

She hopes the simple idea will become a global movement to light up our homes for hope.

Ms Boyd said fairy lights add a splash of colour and fun.

“Let’s have some colour!

“Any time you look at Christmas lights, you’re smiling, so let’s start this movement … let’s see where we can take it.”