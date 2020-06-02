Lighthouse lit up in honour of Theo

Cape Byron Lighthouse was lit up in orange, Theo Hayez's favourite colour, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to mark one year since the Belgian backpacker disappeared in Byron Bay. Photo: Dylan O'Donnell

ILLUMINATED in orange, Theo Hayez's favourite colour, Cape Byron Lighthouse last night served as a reminder of the Belgian backpacker, who's now been missing for a year.

Theo, 18, was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey's bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay on May 31, 2019.

Despite extensive searches, he has still not been found.

"Last night the lighthouse was lit up in orange, Théo's favourite colour, to acknowledge the passing of one year since he went missing," Byron resident Sheri D'Rosario said.

"Our intention was to bring together the Byron Bay and online communities, with Théo's family and friends to be with them in their sorrow and convey our steadfast support in their quest to discover what happened on May 31 last year."

Ms D'Rosario said an hour-ling live stream, during which various people discussed Theo's disappearance and the subsequent effort to find him, had been viewed more than 10,000 times by Monday.

"We'd like to encourage everyone to continue sharing Théo's story far and wide using the hashtag #lookingfortheo," she said.

"Our next goal is to raise awareness with an international audience in the hopes that a fellow traveller may realise they hold information crucial to solving this mystery.

Theo was reported missing a week after his last confirmed sighting, when he failed to check out of his backpackers accommodation in Belongil.

Tweed Byron Police District officers have extended their sympathies to the Hayez family and have expressed their pride in the community's efforts to find answers.

The matter is expected to proceed to a coronial inquest, although a date for this has not yet been set.

Ms D'Rosario said she was thankful for those who supported Sunday's event.

"We have so much gratitude for the team from North Coast Events and Byron Film for generously donating their time to create this tribute, to Nick Jeanes from Bay FM for hosting, Finton Callaghan for his soulful music, Dominos for feeding the team, and the Missing Persons Advocacy Network for their ongoing support

"For Théo's family, the passage of time does not help to ease their pain. If you have any information that might be important, please contact Crimestoppers or the family directly at www.looking4theo.com."