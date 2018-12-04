Lighting up Christmas

LIGHT'EM UP: Come along to the river to see Christmas light right up this Friday.

THE Noosa River shores will come to life with Christmas spirit at 5pm on Friday for the annual Lighting of the Noosaville Christmas Trees on the Boathouse lawn.

This annual community event is presented by Noosa Boathouse and Noosaville Business Association and will see local old school surfer band the Sandfly's performing Christmas carols on the lawn from 5pm.

Lighting of the Thomas Street and the Noosa Boathouse Trees will be at 6.45pm.

"This is a great free event for locals and families who are ready to kick start the festive season on the River,” Noosa Boathouse owner Phil Bradford said.

"We love being able to add some colour and lights to Noosaville around Christmas time.”

He encourages people to get down there early to find a good spot.

There will be fish and chips available from Noosa Boathouse and a sausage sizzle or simply bring a picnic.

So grab a blanket or some outdoor chairs and make the most of this chance to get into the festive season.

The kids will love this lead up to the Christmas in Noosa.

Charity donations can also be made to Sunshine Butterflies on the day.

This will help Sunshine Butterflies support people with disabilities throughout the region.