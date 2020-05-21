Menu
Llew O'Brien makes the Noosa Show Society Pomona lighting grant with Mayor Clare Stewart and Charlie Pattison.
Lighting up for a bright comeback

Peter Gardiner
21st May 2020 8:00 AM
AN $85,675 grant will help create a bright future for Pomona Showgrounds, with Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announcing funds for a new lighting system.

Noosa Show Society will receive the funding to reinvigorate the main arena of the Pomona grounds, under the Morrison Government’s $20 million Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program.

Mr O’Brien said the funding would help make the showgrounds safer and more accessible, allowing the region’s agricultural show to be bigger and brighter than ever before.

“The new lighting system will benefit not only the Show and other large-scale events, but will benefit the Pomona community throughout the year and in emergency situations as we saw with the recent bushfires,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This funding from the Federal Liberal National Government means more people will be able to enjoy the use of the Showgrounds, including during the cooler mornings and evenings, for events including everything from gymkhanas to tennis and cricket.”

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said the grants would benefit both agricultural show societies and regional communities.

“Upgrading show facilities means more visitors to these regional events, more local employment, and more purchases for local businesses.

“I’m aware that many regional towns have had to cancel events this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” he said.

