Lighting up for school safety

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey is helping light up school safety at Cooran.

BACK to school drop offs at Cooran are set to improve with a flash new safety measure aimed at keeping the kids safe from speeding drivers.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said the new flashing 40km/h school zone signs announced by Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, would be a welcome addition to the town.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children,” Ms Bolton said.

“I would like to thank Minister Bailey for his continued support in efforts to better our Noosa roads and provide greater safety for our residents.”

This installation is part of the Flashing School Zone Sign Program due to be completed in the 2020/21 financial year.

These signs play an important role in reminding drivers of the change in speed limits and to slow down in case they need to react quickly

“We look forward to seeing this vital safety initiative implemented for Cooran School students and their families, as well the scheduled replacement of Six Mile Creek Bridge Number 7 that many of these families travel across daily,” Ms Bolton said.

“I look forward to being able to meet with students and their families in the coming weeks, to see the difference that these signs are making to their daily ‘commute’.”

For more information on the school road safety in Queensland visit: https://www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Safety/School-road-safety