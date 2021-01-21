Lightning star shoots for Diamonds start

Sunshine Coast Lightning goal shooter Cara Koenen is hoping for her first start with the Australian Diamonds. Picture: Evan Morgan

Diamond in the making Cara Koenen could get her first call-up to represent Australia in March.

Netball Australia confirmed on Thursday the Constellation Cup test series would go ahead in New Zealand.

The four matches will be played from March 2 to March 7 at Christchurch and Tauranga.

The Sunshine Coast goal shooter was announced a part of the Australian Development Squad in 2019 and then elevated to the extended Diamonds squad at the end of last year.

Koenen isn’t the only one vying for a spot in the green and gold, with goal attack Steph Wood already a member of the squad.

The Diamonds squad will travel to Christchurch on February 15 where they will quarantine for 14 days.

Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich is looking forward to her first tour with the team.

“While the environment surrounding this tournament is unique, our team are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our squad will be as prepared as they possibly can be to take on the Silver Ferns coming out of two weeks quarantine,” she said.

“I feel confident that we will embrace each challenge and experience as we look to learn, evolve and build towards our marquee events.

“The Diamonds are absolute professionals in their approach and they’re now fully focused on preparing the body, mind and team for the upcoming series.

“In bringing the entire squads into a camp prior to our departure to New Zealand, we will bring our game plan to life on court and build on our connections prior to the team having to move into quarantine, and the final week leading into the first match will let us really refine that approach and ensure we’re ready for game one.”

Netball Australia executive general manager of performance, Stacey West, said she was delighted to have the Diamonds back out on court.

“We have a new-look squad and staffing panel and we’re confident this tour is going to be a great first stepping stone that will allow us to explore our capabilities and strengths as we move towards our pinnacle events in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Netball World Cup.”