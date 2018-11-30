Lights in Cooroy 'four years away'

DELAY: The Myall/Elm streets intersection will have to wait for lights.

WORK on any proposed traffic lights or new roundabouts at two of Cooroy's busiest intersections is at least four years away.

Meanwhile, a local developer has suggested a radical new longer-term proposal to deal with the town's traffic woes.

Cooroy representatives met with Main Roads project staff on Monday in a bid to stave off a December decision on traffic lights proposals for Diamond/Elm and Myall/Elm intersections until February next year.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie said the meeting was worthwhile, although he was disappointed TMR staff were unable to furnish any traffic numbers on the day.

"They have plans drawn up; with the Diamond/Elm intersection, there's a change of entry to the railway station car park, to opposite Opal Street,” Mr Ritchie said.

"But they're not keen on roundabouts.”

Mr Ritchie said he requested a delay on closure of public submissions from December 17 to late February to allow a town meeting to occur.

He said Chamber of Commerce members present at the meeting were "onside” for traffic light installations, manly due to the 20 years of inaction.

"But these are not budgeted for - they are at least four years away,” Mr Ritchie said.

On the almost mythical idea of a bypass behind the golf course, Mr Ritchie said TMR regarded it as "possible but futuristic”.

Cooroy developer Ron McCarthy, who was also present at the meeting, said he wanted a short-term resolution to Elm St traffic on safety grounds, including a pedestrian crossing over Elm Street, as well as seeking information on how TMR's plans might affect his shops and unit development proposal on the old Cooroy Motel site.

"Our concern is council wants to turn Diamond Lane into a two-way street, while locals want it to remain a 'quiet' road,” he said.

"Council has asked us for a resumption on Diamond Lane and to move the bus shelter [down the street].”

On the issue of safe crossing of Elm Street, Mr McCarthy said all buses, school buses, backpacker and airport pick-ups, taxis and Ubers could all be accommodated in a new transit centre built on Queensland Rail depot land running along Elm Street's edge.

Taking the idea further, he suggested a new, wider rail overpass to replace the old Myall/Elm bridge.

"All the surroundings buildings are state-controlled and could be resumed,” he said, citing the police station, fire station and the QR depot land.

"The QR land is unused; it was a depot. It's too good an opportunity to miss,” Mr McCarthy said.