BRIGHT: Sunshine Beach's main street has had a bright face lift with new lights recently installed. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
Lights turn on for seaside town

Caitlin Zerafa
18th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
COMMUNITY spirit has shone bright in one coastal suburb after they were successful in their bid to raise funding to install lighting in their main street.

Sunshine Beach’s Duke St is now “tastefully” lit after the recently formed business association decided the town needed a little extra charm.

“It’s a really tasteful offer, it looks great,” Sunshine Beach Association President Kirk Dalgrin said.

“It’s not Gold Coast or Las Vegas style, but really uplifts the area.”

After their application to install the lighting was approved by Noosa Council earlier this year, the association put their heads together to work out how they would foot the $25000 bill.

“It was a real local community effort, there was a real community spirit,” Mr Dalgrin said.

“We held a fundraiser and we had local businesses and residents donate.”

“It’s been a really positive response.”

Mr Dalgrin said the association was formed as a way to unite residents and businesses.

“The association has given members a voice and a way to unite,” he said.

“That seems to be everyone’s calling here at Sunshine Beach, they want to enjoy (the town) and socialise, but it’s been lacking that.”

With growing membership numbers, the association hope to continue working to improve areas of Sunshine Beach into the new year.

“We would like to improve parking, rubbish management and accessibility to the beach as well as looking at the park.”

Mr Dalgrin said they were also looking into negotiating with Noosa Eat and Drink Festival for scope to hold events in the future.

The association wanted to thanks local for their support and wish the community a “Merry Christmas”.

