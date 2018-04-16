Lily Allen to expose midair romp with Liam Gallagher

Lily Allen isn’t going to hold back in her new book. Picture: Jonathan Rebboah/Mega

LILY Allen is poised to expose the details of a boozy midair romp with married rocker Liam Gallagher in her new book.

The Sun told in 2009 how the pair were warned by crew members after shocking first class passengers with their behaviour on an 11-hour flight to Japan.

But Allen, 32, intends to disclose her "dynamite" account of the riotous bender on the Virgin Atlantic flight in her book My Thoughts Exactly, due out this year.

A source said: "Lily's agent has been touting the first draft of the book and boasting that nothing has been held back.

"Everyone who read it was stunned as it's amazing stuff and could be dynamite."

Allen and Gallagher were said to have drunk champagne together in Heathrow's Upper Class lounge before flying to Japan for the Fuji Rocks festival.

Their entourages then tried to keep them apart on the plane, but they continued drinking and joking in first class.

Liam Gallagher is one half of Oasis.

Their hijinks came 17 months after the former Oasis frontman married singer Nicole Appleton, who is said to have grilled him over the incident.

The book may also include an account of when Allen saw Gallagher and now ex-wife Nicole at The Ivy restaurant shortly afterwards.

She is said to have approached the couple - dining with Nicole's sister Natalie and her Prodigy musician husband Liam Howlett - and acted "provocatively".

A source said: "It was fairly soon after the flight, which had sparked gossip in pop circles. Lily made a beeline for Liam and Nicole and started chatting.

"But Nicole was not happy about it, as she had heard the gossip and it caused a few ructions between her and Liam."

Allen's book is due to be published by Blink and she has said it will be "shocking and brutal". She added: "Some of it might be uncomfortable. It won't be written with shame. It will be true."

Her publishers said it will tell how Allen used "sex, drink and drugs to get through the days".

Lily Allen performing on stage during the 2010 Big Day Out on the Gold Coast.

This article was originally published on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.