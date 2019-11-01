Limited edition gin in ‘sweet’ support of farmers

BERRY SWEET: Fortune's head distiller Jackson Boyd with the limited Peppered Strawberry Gin created to support local strawberry farmers.

LOVERS of gin are up for a sweet treat with a limited release set for summer.

The Peppered Strawberry Gin is the first seasonal release for Fortune Distillery, which opened earlier this year.

The spirit is also a nod to local strwberry growers hard hit in 2019.

Head distiller Jackson Boyd said this “special” spirit will be limited to only 250 bottles.

“This is truly something special. Light, sweet, and refreshing with heavy notes of freshly ground pepper giving this gin a beautiful spice that cuts the natural sweetness of the strawberries,” Mr Boyd said.

The distillery have used strawberries grown on the Sunshine Coast as a way to support local farmers after the needle saga devastated the industry last year.

“We’ve partnered with local farmers TSL Strawberry Farm to support the Queensland strawberry farming industry after the tragedies of last year,” Mr Boyd said.

“Coming from a long line of farmers in my family we sort of thought it was prudent to outline the tragedy that happened in the strawberry industry last yeah and we’re here to highlight that the strawberry industry is still alive and what better way to do that than with gin.”

The Peppered Strawberry Gin included a mix of black and pink peppercorns as well as the juicy berries.

“Like a traditional sloe we steeped them for two months to extract those beautiful flavours of summer,” My Boyd said.

Fortune have also have a house-made strawberry jam.

“With Christmas just around the corner it’s the perfect gift as customers will a receive a house made Strawberry Jam with every bottle purchased.”

“This jam has been made with the macerated strawberries from the gin and pairs perfectly in our ‘The Breakfast Club’ cocktail.

The gin is available for pre-order now.