Menu
Login
Lindsay Lohan is a judge on Ten’s new singing competition, The Masked Singer.
Lindsay Lohan is a judge on Ten’s new singing competition, The Masked Singer.
Celebrity

Lindsay‘s awkward reaction to big reveal

by Bronte Coy
24th Sep 2019 7:17 AM

Unless she'd happened to tune in to Big Brother Australia between 2001 and 2007, there was approximately zero per cent chance Lindsay Lohan was going to recognise Gretel Killeen on The Masked Singer.

RELATED: Twitter obsesses over The Masked Singer

The new Ten series features the US star as a judge - alongside Jackie O, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue - tasked with attempting to guess who each elaborately disguised celebrity singer is.

The judging panel.
The judging panel.

Lohan managed to throw up a few decent guesses during last night's premiere but wasn't able to hide her general confusion when the first secret guest was revealed to be the former TV host.

"It's Gretel Killeen!" Jackie O shrieked, as the Mean Girls star looked around with an awkward smile.

 

The first big reveal.
The first big reveal.

It was probably the least convincing acting Lohan has delivered since Georgia Rule - and Twitter was quick to roast her about it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

Lohan, searching for a producer to explain who the hell Gretel Killeen is.
Lohan, searching for a producer to explain who the hell Gretel Killeen is.

More Stories

lindsay lohan social media the masked singer twitter

Top Stories

    The business mentor’s bible

    The business mentor’s bible

    News Noosa businessman has the process down to a fine art and he shares his expertise in a new book, launching at The J next month.

    RSL Rock’n through the Ages

    RSL Rock’n through the Ages

    News Dry Those Tears — Here Come the Wonder Years

    Ban on shark nets boost for campaign

    Ban on shark nets boost for campaign

    News Legal shark net win boosts Noosa ban campaign

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    News Noosa mayor thanks emergency responders after massive fire effort