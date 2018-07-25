Accused killer bought electric saw days after partner died

Lindy Yvonne Williams is on trial for allegedly murdering her partner.

A QUEENSLAND woman's attempts to cover up the alleged murder of her de facto partner led her to purchase an electric saw 10 days after his death, a prosecutor says.

But while Lindy Yvonne Williams did "horrible" things to maintain the belief George Gerbic was alive, including possibly dismembering his body, she didn't kill him and was instead the victim of his abuse, her defence lawyer has argued.

A jury has been asked to decide if Ms Williams was a cold, calculated killer or a domestic violence sufferer whose panic after Mr Gerbic's accidental death led her to dump his torso, set it alight and concoct an elaborate story about his whereabouts.

Both sides of her Brisbane Supreme Court murder trial have agreed the 60-year-old is dishonest.

She deceived family and friends for 10 months by sending messages from Mr Gerbic's email and phone after he died, telling people he was overseas.

She was covering up his violent death at her hands, crown prosecutor Todd Fuller QC has told the court.

"Ten days (after his death), this lady purchases a saw," Mr Fuller said in his closing submission on Wednesday.

"This isn't a panicked act immediately after an event, because throughout this time she's dealing with all the friends, she's sending some emails and making conscious decisions about what she's going to do.

"She's covering up something she has to cover up."

Ms Williams' defence lawyer Simon Lewis did not dispute Mr Fuller's account of her actions after Mr Gerbic's September 2013 death, describing them as irrelevant to whether she killed him.

Ms Williams had pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse after admitting to dumping his remains on the side of a road and setting it alight 80km from their Sunshine Coast home.

She claimed Mr Gerbic hit his head on a kitchen benchtop after slipping on blood from a cut on her arm he had inflicted as she tried to defend herself with a bar stool during a fight.

She has denied cutting up his body and said she did not know who did.

Mr Lewis described Mr Gerbic's death as a terrible accident likely caused by Ms Williams defending herself.

"But then the lies start," Mr Lewis said.

"Is it a cover up of a murder or just the cover up of somebody whose life has gone to hell in a handbasket?"

Determining the cause of Mr Gerbic's death has been impossible given only his charred torso had been located.

Mr Fuller has pointed to Ms Williams' inconsistent accounts about being attacked regarding how she used the bar stool.

"She's moved from 'I hit him with the bar stool' to 'I tried to hit him with the bar stool'," he said.

"In the scenario we're talking about, is that more of a clue she's making it up?"